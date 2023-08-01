Lamborghini: All Sold Out Until Mid-2024

• Lamborghini is heading for a record year, with sales expected to climb over 10,000 units in 2023.

It's a truism that happens to be true: rising inflation and interest rates tend to have little-to-no effect on the shopping habits of the world's wealthiest.

You can decry it all you want, but it's a reality we have to live with. For a company like Lamborghini, which sells only ultra-luxury models, this translates into strong growth at a time when the vast majority of folks are looking for ways to make ends meet.

Lamborghini has just reported another period of record sales. In the first half of 2023, the company delivered over 5,341 vehicles, a new all-time high. The company could deliver more than 10,000 vehicles this year. What’s more, Lamborghini says its two available models, the Urus SUV and the Huracan, are sold out until the second half of 2024.

Lamborghini logo Photo: Lamborghini

Incredibly, Lamborghini has achieved this despite having one fewer model in its catalog, the Aventador having been discontinued. So it's all down to the Huracan and the Urus. And let's face it, without the Urus, we wouldn't be talking about records.

According to Carscoops, the 5,341 units delivered represent a 4.9-percent increase over the same period in 2022. The company's sales revenue jumped by 6.7 percent to 1.4 billion Euros.

Europe and the Middle East region are the top markets, with 2,285 transactions since the start of the year, but the United States is where the most models have been delivered, with 1,625. The UK (514), Germany (511), China, Hong Kong and Macau (450), Japan (280) and Italy (270) follow in order.

“We are proud to once again confirm Lamborghini’s growth path. The positive trend reinforces our expectation that we will close the year with further record results in all the key financial metrics, with profitability that confirms Lamborghini’s place among the leading brands in the luxury segment.” - Paolo Poma, Lamborghini CFO

2023 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Photo: Lamborghini

The company's CEO, Stéphane Winklemann, said that 10,000 units was an "achievable target" for the year, but he added that market uncertainties prevented him from predicting anything definitive. However, the number of vehicles produced will depend more on production capacity than on sales.

As proof, if you want to get your hands on a Huracan or Urus, everything is sold out until the second half of 2024.

Lamborghini says not only are both the Urus and Huracan sold out until the second half of 2024, the model destined to replace the Aventador, the new Revuleto, is sold out in advance through mid-2025.