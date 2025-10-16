While the Canadian exotic car market dropped by 25 percent in the first half of 2025, Lamborghini has managed to keep its sales stable. According to Automobili Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, the Italian brand has even gained market share despite an uncertain economic climate.

Sales remain stable despite Huracán’s end

During the first six months of 2025, 150 Lamborghinis were delivered in Canada, compared to 166 during the same period in 2024. However, the brand notes that production of the Huracán ceased in 2024, ahead of the arrival of its replacement, the Temerario, scheduled for spring 2026.

Since 2022, automakers in Canada have had to contend with the federal luxury tax on vehicles over $100,000, which directly affects prestige brands.

Lamborghini's best-selling model remains the Urus SE hybrid, listed at around $305,000 (plus a $5,000 transportation fee). The company does not release detailed figures by model or region, but Toronto remains its largest market, followed by Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.

A redesigned Vancouver dealership

Present in Vancouver since 2005, Lamborghini has reopened its dealership in a space nearly twice as large to better serve its wealthy clientele, just as John Scotti in Montreal recently did with a full renovation of its facilities.

The new Vancouver showroom, operated by the Dilawri Group, can accommodate nine vehicles (up from seven previously). The service centre has expanded from two to six service bays, and the parts storage area has been increased by 97 sq m. In total, the facility now spans 594 sq m, including offices and high-end lounges upstairs.

"Vancouver is home to the highest concentration of high-net-worth individuals in the country," Winkelmann noted, explaining the relevance of the investment.

Lamborghini Urus | Photo: Lamborghini

U.S. tariffs shake up pricing

Globally, Lamborghini had a record year in 2024, with a 6-percent increase in sales. In the Americas, the brand delivered 3,712 vehicles, including more than 1,500 in the U.S. in the first half of 2025.

However, the company remains cautious: "We are not immune to economic fluctuations, and the current uncertainty influences our customers' purchasing decisions," acknowledged Winkelmann.

Lamborghini models imported from Europe to the U.S. are now subject to a 27.5-percent customs tariff, up from just 2.5 percent previously. However, negotiations between the European Union and Washington could potentially lower that to 15 percent.

Price increases to absorb costs

To limit the impact of the tariffs, Lamborghini has adjusted the prices of its entire hybrid lineup:

• Temerario: +7 percent

• Urus SE: +7 percent

• Revuelto: +10 percent

Stephan Winkelmann did not disclose the impact on profit margins but admitted that "it affects our business." However, he believes that customers in the ultra-luxury segment will adapt: "This will be the new normal, and our buyers will eventually accept it."

Despite a challenging economic environment and taxes that increase the final price, Lamborghini is showing remarkable resilience. By focusing on hybrid models like the Urus SE and the imminent arrival of the Temerario, the brand is consolidating its presence in Canada while preparing for the next phase of its electrification.