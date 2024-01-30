A Lamborghini Diablot VT Roadster bought new by former President Donald Trump sold for $1.1 million USD on Saturday at an event held by the Barrett-Jackson Group.

This is a record for this historic model.

The former White House occupant ordered the car in 1997. What's unique about this example is that the buyer asked for it to be painted in Le Mans blue. That shade was not in the catalog that year, but as Trump had a close relationship with the company's senior management, a favour was called in.

That makes this the only 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster in this colour. Just under 500 VT Roadster variants are said to have been produced.

In the world of vintage cars, uniqueness is always worth its weight in gold. Add to this the fact that we're talking about a mythical model, and that it belonged to such a personality, and there’s your explanation for the selling price.

What's more, the car's first owner added a personalized touch with a plaque on the door sill reading "Donald Trump 1997 Diablo". Why are we not surprised?

According to Barrett-Jackson, no mechanical modifications have been made to the model, which means it's still powered by its 492-hp, naturally aspirated 5.7L V12.

Trump sold the car in 2002. It eventually appeared on the eBay website in 2016, put up for sale by a man who supposedly bought it in 2005. Those who organized the sale don't know if there were other owners in the interim.

The Lambo Diablo has been driven some 25,000 km since new, which isn't bad.

It will be some time before we see another Diablo selling at this price. Typically, models in excellent condition trade for around $300,000 USD, if average sales results since 2019 are anything to go by.

Marketed between 1990 and 2001, the Diablo was produced in some 3,000 units in different variants, and sold worldwide.

