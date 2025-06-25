• Lamborghini looks set to unveil a new supercar called the Fenomeno this summer at Pebble Beach.

Every August, the Monterey Peninsula in California becomes the playground for the ultra-rich. Between $30 coffee, $3,000 sunglasses and dream cars, Monterey Car Week has also become the perfect place to unveil extremely rare supercars.

This year, Lamborghini intends to make a splash with what will likely be its most powerful model to date: the Fenomeno.

The name says it all

According to several credible rumours, the Italian manufacturer will unveil a unique model at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Élégance. Lamborghini hasn’t officially confirmed anything, but the trademark filing for “Fenomeno” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office leaves little doubt.

| Photo: Lamborghini

Based on the Revuelto, but pushed to the limit

According to The Supercar Blog, the sports car is based on the Lamborghini Revuelto and its 6.5L hybrid V12. However, the engine would have been revised to exceed 1,001 hp, which would make it the most powerful Lamborghini ever produced. It could be a response to the Ferrari SF90 XX, except even more exclusive.

Production limited to 29 units

The Fenomeno is set to follow the path laid out by the Centenario, Sian FKP 37 and modernized Countach: an ultra-limited series, probably 29 units, with a unique design inspired by Sant'Agata's greatest icons – the Miura naturally comes to mind. It’s believed a small group of VIP clients have already had a preview.

A price tag befitting its exclusivity

Obviously, this new Lamborghini will fetch in the seven figures. But as they say: if you have to ask the price, you probably can’t afford it.