Acura Confirms All-Electric NSX Successor

Acura confirmed at the tail end of Monterey Car Week that it is going ahead with an all-electric performance car positioned as the successor to the retired NSX.

Motor 1 reports that Honda executive global VP Shinji Aoyama confirmed at the car event that an “NSX-type of vehicle” is indeed on the way, but that it may not carry those letters as its nameplate.

Aoyama also confirmed the car will be built on a new EV-dedicated platform developed by Honda. That platform will first show itself next year underpinning an Acura SUV, and it will eventually be used for Honda’s coming line of 0 Series EVs. In both cases, vehicle production is set to happen at Honda’s plant near Marysville, Ohio – which is where the last NSX was built. That site, by the way, is currently being upfitted to handle production of EVs and EV batteries.

Recall that in 2023, Acura presented a design study for a performance EV that made little attempt to hide its NSX DNA. The Acura Electric Vision Design concept has as an explicit goal to provide a possible direction for designers to take with future Acura-brand EVS.

The hybrid NSX was last produced for the 2022 model-year, Acura coming out with a NSX Type S variant to mark the occasion. At the time, Acura’s top executive Jon Ikeda indicated that any future edition of the NSX (whether carrying that name of not) would more likely than not run entirely on electric power. In other words, this week’s comments in Monterey only confirm what has been strongly hinted at on several occasions.

For the moment, Acura hasn’t shared any details regarding the future electric supercar. We can expect to star hearing things in the coming months and years, even with a horizon still set fairly far back.