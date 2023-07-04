Alfa Romeo is finally on the move. This year the new Tonale SUV has made its debut, and we now have a date for the presentation of the supercar promised by the Italian automaker.

The first real look at the model unofficially dubbed the 6C happens on August 30. Confirmation of that came directly from the company's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, who was in China to present reworked versions of the Giulia and Stelvio models.

The new supercar is an important one for the automaker, as it could be the last model equipped with a combustion engine in the company's history, if nothing changes with regard to legislation, of course.

Imparato makes no secret of his enthusiasm about this model: “This project is a dream come true, inspired by a daring team that wanted to achieve something unique.”

Detail of rear light of new Alfa Romeo supercar Photo: Alfa Romeo

To coincide with the announcement, the company has released a new teaser image, but we’re still left mostly in the realm of speculation.

The company has already hinted at a retro design, potentially inspired by the T33 Stradale. The 6C name for the supercar makes sense given the little of the car we’ve seen so far, and it also suggests the presence of a 6-cylinder engine under the hood. Again, a simple deduction considering that the 4C was powered by a 4-cylinder, the 8C by a V8. And Alfa Romeo has a 6-cylinder in its range, the 2.9L turbo block that powers the Quadrifoglio versions of the Giulia and Stelvio. It normally offers 505 hp, but delivers 540 hp with the GTA variant of the Giulia. We might expect a little more from this possible 6C.

Alfa’s new supercar will be produced in limited quantity, and it will serve as the company’s flagship. 829 units (500 coupes and 329 convertibles) were produced of the 8C model that preceded it as the flagship.

A hefty price tag is also to be expected, but since this model will be a classic for collectors, some will see it as an investment.

The world premiere takes place at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, northern Italy.