Long relegated to oblivion, Lancia is making a comeback. After surviving for 14 years with just a single outdated Ypsilon, the Stellantis-owned Italian brand is unveiling its plan to once again become a significant figure in European performance. And to achieve this, it's making a big move: the return of the mythical HF Integrale name, to be affixed to the future Delta and Gamma models.

The return of Lancia's most iconic name

Lancia discretely spilled the beans on the plan as part of a press release related to the launch of the Ypsilon Rally6. The HF name, synonymous with performance in the brand's DNA, will make its return in 2026 on the new Delta and the future Gamma.

The name HF Integrale – steeped in history from the World Rally Championship – is thus set to become the official seal of Lancia's high-performance variants, both today and in the future.

2013 Lancia Delta | Photo: Lancia

Delta and Gamma: Electrified performance

But be warned, purists will have to adjust. Gone are the days of the 4-cylinder turbo engine and WRC victories. The new Delta HF Integrale will likely be based on Stellantis' CMP platform, the same as the Peugeot e-208 GTI and the new Ypsilon HF. It is expected to be powered by an electric motor delivering 280 hp and 245 lb-ft of torque, according to Autocar. A real punch... but without an exhaust roar.

As for the Gamma model, still largely kept under wraps, Lancia has confirmed a hybrid and electric offering, but is not showing anything of the future HF model for now. Its unveiling is planned for 2026, suggesting more details in the coming months.

1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale | Photo: Lancia

A strategic relaunch

This return of the HF Integrale is part of a clear repositioning strategy for Lancia. A brand that was once the queen of rallies is attempting to be reborn in a world where performance is now also expressed in kilowatts. Nostalgic fans will have to accept the transition, but one thing is certain: the HF badge has not said its last word.