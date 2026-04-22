Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Genesis Canada’s New Brand Ambassador: Lane Hutson

Lane Hutson is the new brand ambassador for Genesis Canada | Photo: Genesis
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Derek Boshouwers
 The Montreal Canadiens’ star defenseman will be singing the praises of the Korean automaker and its luxury vehicles for the next while.

Today is First Day on the Job for Lane Hutson as new Brand Ambassador for Genesis Canada. The Canadian division of the Korean luxury automaker made the announcement this morning, this while the excitement around the Montreal Canadiens and their star defenseman reaches playoff fever pitch.

So what does the job entail? Explains Genesis, “Hutson will collaborate with Genesis Canada across storytelling and content initiatives and will drive a Genesis GV70 as his personal vehicle, bringing the brand’s ‘Athletic Elegance’ design and performance philosophy into his everyday routine.”

No official word on whether that GV70 is gas-engine or electric, though the images seem to indicate Lane will be stopping at the fuel pump and not at the charging station on his way to practice.

| Photo: Genesis

This new partnership fits in nicely with the marketing strategy of Genesis Canada, a veteran sponsor of sporting events in the country and, as it happens, officially the “official luxury automotive partner of the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) in Canada.”

As for the main man himself, 2024-2025 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson couldn’t be happier. Said the 22-year-old Michigan-born D-man, “My game is built around preparation and consistency. I spend a lot of time thinking about how I train, how I recover and what gives me an edge. Genesis approaches things with that same level of meticulous care and attention, which made this partnership feel like a natural fit.”

| Photo: Genesis
| Photo: Genesis
| Photo: Genesis
Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 