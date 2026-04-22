Today is First Day on the Job for Lane Hutson as new Brand Ambassador for Genesis Canada. The Canadian division of the Korean luxury automaker made the announcement this morning, this while the excitement around the Montreal Canadiens and their star defenseman reaches playoff fever pitch.

So what does the job entail? Explains Genesis, “Hutson will collaborate with Genesis Canada across storytelling and content initiatives and will drive a Genesis GV70 as his personal vehicle, bringing the brand’s ‘Athletic Elegance’ design and performance philosophy into his everyday routine.”

No official word on whether that GV70 is gas-engine or electric, though the images seem to indicate Lane will be stopping at the fuel pump and not at the charging station on his way to practice.

| Photo: Genesis

This new partnership fits in nicely with the marketing strategy of Genesis Canada, a veteran sponsor of sporting events in the country and, as it happens, officially the “official luxury automotive partner of the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) in Canada.”

As for the main man himself, 2024-2025 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson couldn’t be happier. Said the 22-year-old Michigan-born D-man, “My game is built around preparation and consistency. I spend a lot of time thinking about how I train, how I recover and what gives me an edge. Genesis approaches things with that same level of meticulous care and attention, which made this partnership feel like a natural fit.”

| Photo: Genesis

| Photo: Genesis