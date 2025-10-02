Hyundai Canada Gets Behind Goalies This Hockey Season

Hyundai Canada and the folks at the Hope on Wheels non-profit organization will be paying special attention to NHL game stats this winter. Especially how many shots teams manage on opposing goalies.

Why? Because the automaker will be donating $10 for every regular-season save recorded by a goalie in the NHL this season as part of its Greatest Save initiative.

A little math

If we estimate an average of 55 shots a game between the two teams on the ice, that would mean a rough total of 72,600 shots over the course of the season’s 1,320 games, each of which will take 10 bucks out of the pocket of Hyundai Canada and towards a very good cause. Sure enough, the company estimates it will raise over $700,000 for Hope on Wheels. Here’s hoping NHL defensemen are as terrible at blocking shots this winter as goalies are at stopping them!

| Photo: Hyundai

Hope on Wheels

Launched last February in Canada (it has existed in the U.S. since 1998), the organization is dedicated to eliminating pediatric cancer, which affects children. Already, it has donated $3 million to six Canadian institutions in the field. And by the way, each of Hyundai Canada’s 225 dealerships across the country also contributes a percentage of each vehicle sold to fund research and other initiatives.

The funds raised with each pad save and glove grab (with added mustard or not) this season will be going specifically to the Hockey Fights Cancer organization.

Hyundai has partners in this initiative as well: The National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players’ Association and V Foundation for Cancer Research are all involved. Said former NHL goalie Glenn Healy, now Executive Director of the National Hockey League Alumni Association, that association is also engaged and is “honoured to be a voice of hope and strength for those who need it most.”

Last word goes to Steve Flamand, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada: