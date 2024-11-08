Audi creates exclusive electric division for China

Audi launches a brand dedicated to electric vehicles in China

Audi has officially launched a new brand dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles in China. Abandoning its iconic four-ring logo for this new segment, Audi aims to offer models tailor-made for the Chinese market by teaming up with local automotive giant SAIC.

AUDI E: a Concept for a New Era

To mark the launch of the AUDI brand, Audi has unveiled the AUDI E concept, an elegant electric car designed for the Chinese market. The vehicle is based on the new "Advanced Digitized Platform" developed jointly with SAIC. This concept is a preview of the AUDI division's first products, which are scheduled to be launched around mid-2025. Other models will follow, also based on this platform and reserved exclusively for Chinese customers.

With a length of almost 192 inches, the AUDI E concept is slightly shorter than the Audi A6 e-tron, but offers top performance. Equipped with a dual-motor system for all-wheel drive, it delivers up to 764 hp and is powered by a 100 kWh battery. The 800-volt electrical system enables rapidly charging via a DC charger, ensuring 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and a range of 700 km (Chinese CLTC cycle). By comparison, the range could be even shorter under the most stringent EPA standards.

AUDI E concept - Rear view | Photo: Audi

Focus on the Needs of the Chinese Consumer

The average Chinese Audi consumer is younger and more tech savvy than customers in other markets, especially when it comes to connectivity and automated driving. This is reflected in the AUDI E's minimalist design and technological features, such as advanced smartphone integration, an AUDI-specific app store and an artificial intelligence (AI) system called AUDI Assistant. Thanks to facial recognition, this personal assistant will be able to adapt to the user's preferences and respond to voice commands.

A Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development

By working with SAIC, Audi hopes to reduce the development time of its new models by 30%. SAIC brings a rich technology ecosystem that is integrated with the new brand-specific operating system, AUDI OS. This system facilitates seamless interaction between the vehicle and the customer, enhancing the user experience.

This strategic initiative in China illustrates Audi's ambition to conquer the electric vehicle market in one of the world's largest markets by adapting to local preferences and offering cutting-edge technology.

With information from Motor Authority