Lexus is expanding its operations far beyond the automobile. Toyota’s luxury brand will launch Lexus Flight later this month, on August 24 2026. What is that? A new helicopter transport service operated in Japan in collaboration with Aero Toyota.

With this initiative, Lexus aims to offer a mobility solution that goes beyond the road. After venturing onto the water with its LY680 yacht, the brand now adds air transport to its portfolio.

| Photo: Lexus

A Leonardo AW169 helicopter

For its new service, Lexus is using a Leonardo AW169, an Italian-built helicopter that can accommodate up to seven passengers.

The aircraft measures 14.65 metres in length and can reach a maximum cruising speed of 267 km/h. Its maximum claimed range is 785 km, and it’s powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW210A1 turbines developing 1,000 hp each.

Lexus is a premium brand, of course, and it is tailoring the cabin of its chopper to appeal to its clientele. For example, Wi-Fi connectivity and a tablet are provided on board. That tablet allows passengers to control climate and lighting settings, while providing access to the flight map, exterior camera feeds and the entertainment system.

| Photo: Lexus

The automaker presents Lexus Flight as a new expression of its DISCOVER direction, first introduced to the world at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025.

Connecting car, helicopter and yacht

Lexus’s goal is to seamlessly connect different modes of transport. A trip could begin with a chauffeur service in a Lexus vehicle to the helipad, continue by helicopter to a city or resort destination, and potentially include an outing aboard the LY680 yacht.

The brand seeks to treat the journey as an integral part of the travel experience rather than a mere means of reaching a destination.

Lexus Flight is part of a broader push to diversify the brand’s activities. At the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Lexus showcased several concepts outside traditional automotive parameters, including a striking six-wheeled LS concept.

For the time being, Lexus hasn’t announced any plans to expand Lexus Flight outside Japan nor specified the pricing for this new service.