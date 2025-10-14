Lexus typically relies on luxury, sophistication and performance to stand out. The LS, now in its final days, has embodied that vision with flair for years. But the large sedan, a symbol of Japanese refinement, is preparing to take its final bow. The name, though, may carry on n the most unexpected of places: on a six-wheeled electric minivan.

Lexus plans to officially unveil its oddball minivan concept at the Tokyo Mobility Show. The new LS constitutes a technological revolution for Lexus, in a style the brand has never before explored. Forget the profile of the traditional large sedan; make way for an imposing silhouette, equipped with a dual pair of small wheels at the rear and oversized front wheels.

Make no mistake, however - the unique configuration is more than just a design exercise. Lexus, under the leadership of chairman Akio Toyoda, maintains this is being seriously considered for production, although many technical challenges remain. "If we consider the LS as a chauffeured BEV (battery electric vehicle), it could become a new pillar of the Lexus brand in a completely new configuration," the chairman explained.

For Toyoda, the LS acronym now shifts from "Luxury Sedan" to "Luxury Space," paving the way for a novel interpretation of Japanese automotive prestige.

All in on innovation

The manufacturer isn’t holding back on innovation here. The LS minivan concept is based on a 100-percent electric platform, promising the silence, comfort and driving experience worthy of the LS's reputation. The spacious cabin would offer a travel experience akin to a rolling lounge, with three rows of seats accommodating six passengers in a plush atmosphere.

Access is through a wide sliding door, similar to those on minivans. Vertical LED headlights, an illuminated roof and a luminous spoiler complete the futuristic package.

Lexus also announces a break from its traditional spindle grille, now seeking to integrate it more organically into the bodywork.

Production to be confirmed

For now, potential series production remains purely hypothetical, even if the development team is reportedly working actively towards it. This concept could really replace the LS in several markets starting in 2026. Whether one of those markets is North America is anyone’s guess.