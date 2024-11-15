Lexus ES 2026: first pictures from China

The Lexus ES saloon was last updated in 2018 (for 2019). It's unclear when the company will introduce a next-generation model, but if what we've just seen from China is anything to go by, a cosmetic upgrade is just around the corner.

Indeed, a revised version has just been unveiled there. The car was unveiled at the Guangzhou Motor Show, alongside the Lexus LX700h. So why is Lexus showing its saloon there first, and not in Japan or North America, where it remains popular? Because in China we're talking about a real star. To date, Toyota's luxury division has sold more than a million of them there.

Exterior changes include a new grille design inspired by the RX. The LED matrix headlights also stand out, with two signatures representing the letter L placed in opposite directions. At the rear, a light band connects the lights. These also have L-shaped lettering.

On board, the model that will be offered first to Chinese consumers inherits a 14-inch touchscreen, inspired by what we've seen on the brand's latest creations. Unfortunately, this means more touch controls and fewer physical buttons, such as those for the air conditioning, which are now on the screen.

Of course, at the time of writing, we don't know if the changes made to the Chinese model will be the same as those reserved for the North American versions, but it's safe to assume that they will be. However, we can expect this to be the case for the 2026 model year.

Then we'll see if there's any talk of a future generation.

Lexus ES 2026 3/4 rear view | Photo: Lexus

Lexus ES 2026 rear view | Photo: Lexus