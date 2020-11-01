Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
An F version for the Lexus LC?

The Lexus LC may be a niche car, but it's still spectacular on many levels. Its styling is certainly the talk of the town, but its V8 engine and sound leave an indelible mark on the car's experience.

Well, according to what Toyota's luxury division posted on Instagram, we'll be treated to something more from this model. As the photo shows, we seem to distinguish what is an LC behind the logo of the company's performance division.

Will it be a full-fledged F model or an F Sport variant, it remains to be seen? If we had to bet on it, the first avenue seems the most logical, but we'll see.

If so, we could expect to see significant improvements to the car's suspension and brakes. Power would also be on the rise if we follow the logic of the F-division.  The LC 500's 5.0-liter V8 engine already delivers 471 horsepower. Rumors point to a high-output version of the LS sedan's upcoming twin-turbo V6, with potentially over 600 horsepower. This engine would also serve the LS F.

If it's a simple LC F Sport version, we'll be talking about suspension tweaks and styling additions, leaving the V8 engine unchanged. The package could even be offered with the hybrid variant of the model. Lexus offers the F Sport package on its NX SUV, for example.

Will Lexus dare to offer an even more powerful and sharp car? One hopes so, because it would add some spice to a model that isn't present on the road, despite its obvious qualities.

 

 

