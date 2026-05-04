Lexus is preparing to enter a new segment of the electric vehicle market, releasing a shadowy teaser image of what is widely expected to be its first all-electric three-row crossover. Set for a global reveal on May 6, 2026, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time, the new model will by all indications carry the TZ nameplate, a designation that bridges the gap between the brand's current gas-powered three-row TX and its smaller electric RZ.

Based on the Toyota Highlander EV

The upcoming TZ will not be a ground-up lone effort; rather, it is set to share its bones and the TNGA-K platform with the brand-new Toyota Highlander EV. This strategy follows the established Lexus pattern of refining proven Toyota architectures for the luxury market.

Note that while the gasoline and hybrid Highlander names have migrated to the Grand Highlander sub-brand, the all-electric version stands apart - and provides the foundation for the new Lexus TZ.

It’s expected the TZ will mirror the Highlander EV’s footprint, meaning it will be in the neighborhood of 5,050 mm long and have a wheelbase of 3,050 mm. This size is comparable with those of the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9.

Powertrain(s) of the 2027 Lexus TZ

While Lexus has not officially confirmed specifications, trademark filings for TZ 450e and TZ 550e offer a roadmap for what to expect. The Highlander EV currently utilizes two battery capacities: 77.0-kWh and 95.8-kWh. It is anticipated that Lexus will offer only the larger 95.8-kWh pack to maintain its premium positioning.

Power figures are expected to range from 338 hp for the 450e up to 420 hp for the 550e. In its Toyota counterpart, the large battery is rated for around 515 km of range, though the added luxury features and higher power output of the Lexus version may result in a slightly lower range in exchange for performance.

Inside, the TZ is expected to feature the brand's signature premium finishes and a 14-inch infotainment display.

Production of the Lexus TZ is likely to take place alongside the Highlander EV at Toyota’s assembly line in Kentucky.

With an expected starting price of around $68,000 CAD, the Lexus TZ will face a crowded field of family-oriented premium EVs, including the Cadillac Vistiq, Rivian R1S and Volvo EX90.

All or most of the above info will be confirmed or proved false soon enough, specifically on Wednesday when the 2027 TZ is officially revealed.