Lexus is introducing new cockpit technology, specifically an enhanced version of its signature Lexus Interface. Making its debut on the 2026 Lexus ES, the updated system promises faster processing, a more customizable user experience and deeply integrated safety features. It’s debuting on the 2026 Lexus ES and will eventually roll out across the brand's entire lineup.

Developed through a global collaboration using open-source Automotive Grade Linux and Toyota’s advanced Arene software platform, the next-generation multimedia ecosystem will make its home on the sedan's standard 14-inch touchscreen.

| Photo: Lexus

| Photo: Lexus

Personalized controls

The core upgrade focuses heavily on user personalization. Drivers can now configure a dynamic home screen using a widget-based layout to combine navigation, audio, weather and drive modes into of two or three, which Lexus promises are easier to spot quickly. As well, a permanent Quick Control Menu in the top right corner yields instant access to frequently used settings, screen brightness toggles and shortcut menus for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The onboard “Hey Lexus” Voice Assistant has also received a boost. By switching to an embedded, on-device computing solution, Lexus says response times are drastically reduced. Drivers can use conversational prompts to adjust climate settings, fetch trip ranges and even, for those mathematically challenged, perform basic arithmetic.

For the first time, users can also choose between male and female voice options.

| Photo: Lexus

Navigation and safety upgrades

In a Lexus premiere, native turn-by-turn navigation can now expand into a full-screen display directly within the multi-information display (MID) behind the steering wheel. This creates a more immersive and less distracting driver viewpoint.

| Photo: Lexus

Then there’s something called Drive Recorder, also newly introduced. This built-in feature uses the vehicle's existing exterior safety cameras to function as an integrated dashcam. The system automatically loops up to 90 one-minute video clips, tracking speed and GPS location. It features manual recording overrides and automatic incident saving, which triggers when the onboard G-sensor detects hard braking or an impact.

| Photo: Lexus

EV management

With the arrival of battery-electric variants like the ES 350e and 500e, the software introduces a comprehensive EV Charge Management Menu. Drivers can plan departures, cap charging limits and use EV Routing to track charging station outputs, hours and real-time plug availability along their route.

The update rounds out with premium entertainment, introducing SiriusXM with 360L to blend satellite and streaming channels seamlessly.