Since February 16, Canada’s federal government is once again offering a maximum of $5,000 in incentives for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

One notable change since the program went on hiatus last year? For a vehicle to be eligible for the incentive, the transaction price can’t exceed $50,000. That may influence some buyers, since in some cases only the base version of a given model is eligible, while in others, eligibility reaches to the higher trims. For example, will buyers lean towards an eligible fully equipped Chevy Equinox EV RS trim instead of a Volkswagen ID.4 or Tesla Model Y, only the base versions of which are eligible? We shall see.

Based on data provided by Transport Canada and the Government of Canada, here’s the complete list of all electric vehicles currently eligible for the $5,000 federal grant.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Make – Model – Year – Trims

Chevrolet Bolt 2027 - LT, RS

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2026 - LT, RS

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2025 - LT, LT AWD, RS

Dodge Charger 2026 - R/T, Scat Pack

Dodge Charger 2025 - R/T, Scat Pack

Dodge Charger 2024 - R/T, Scat Pack

Fiat 500e 2026 - Icona, Pop

Fiat 500e 2025 - Red, Giorgio Armani, La Prima

Ford Mustang Mach-E 2026 - Select eAWD Standard Range, Select RWD Standard Range

Hyundai Kona EV 2026 - Preferred w/Trend Package, Preferred, Preferred w/Ultimate Package

Hyundai Kona EV 2025 - Preferred w/Trend Package, Preferred,

Kia EV4 2026 - Wind Premium, Light, Gt-Line, Wind

Kia Niro EV 2026 - Wind, Wind+

Kia EV6 2025 - Light RWD

Kia Niro EV 2025 - Wind, Wind+

Kia Niro EV 2024 - Wind, Wind+

Nissan LEAF 2026 - S+, SV+

Subaru Uncharted 2026 - FWD LR, Sport, FWD

Tesla Model Y 2026 - RWD-B

Toyota C-HR 2026 - XSE (AWD), SE (FWD)

Toyota bZ 2026 - XLE FWD

Volkswagen ID.4 2025 - Base

Volvo EX30 Single Motor 2026 - Core

Transport Canada notes that this list is provided for informational purposes. Models may be added or removed at any time.

An incentive for leased EVs as well

Also worth noting is that the incentive applies to leased vehicles as well. The amount is prorated based on the lease term: $5,000 for 48 months or 4 years, $3,750 for 36 months of 3 years, $2,500 for 24 months or 2 years and $1,250 for 12 months or 1 year.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Plug-in hybrids also included

Additionally, a $2,500 grant is available to consumers who purchase a new vehicle equipped with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology.

Lastly, don’t forget that some provincial incentives for the purchase of an electric vehicle still exist, though several of those programs have been cut or are being phased out. Here’s where we stand, as of March 2026: