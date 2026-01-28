Lucid’s project to market a more affordable electric vehicle has officially reached the prototype stage.

The news was shared on X by Nick Twork, Lucid's Head of Global Communications. “Spent time in our prototype build area today watching the first full Lucid midsize vehicles come together,” he wrote. “Same Lucid DNA as Air and Gravity – space, efficiency, dynamics, and range – paired with dramatically improved manufacturability and cost structure. These are going to surprise people. More soon.”

Toward a diversification of the vehicle lineup

With its models currently priced at over $100,000, Lucid started out its existence catering to a wealthy clientele. But like other fledgling EV makers who followed the money early on, the company at some point has to branch out and render its products more accessible to a wider audience to keep growing.

The new midsize electric SUV referenced by Twork is a central part of Lucid's development roadmap to achieving that growth. Though in Twork’s telling, the new midsize model incorporates the brand's core DNA, without compromising on space, efficiency, performance or range.

| Photo: Lucid

In the image accompanying the post on X, an SUV is visible from a rear three-quarter angle, positioned alongside the Gravity SUV. A slim light bar serves as the taillight. This is purely speculative, but it’s reasonable to look at that image and see something roughly the size of the Tesla Model Y.

For now, though, Lucid is saying nothing regarding size, nor about technical details to do with its future product have been disclosed.

It’s also worth noting that, according to Lucid’s plans, the development and commercialization of another SUV — this one with a more adventurous focus — is also underway.

Any smaller, cheaper sedans on the horizon?

And in case you’re wondering if Lucid’s quest to go downmarket in search of a wider customer base might result in a sedan, something like the Air, only cheaper? The answer is no. Company representatives confirmed earlier this month that it has no plans to develop any additional sedans.