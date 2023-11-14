Is Lucid Preparing a Pickup Truck?

California-based EV start-up Lucid Motors quickly made a name for itself with its first car, the Air sedan, which appeared sporting spectacular lines and offerig a range of over 800 km.

Lucid is hard at work on a followup, the Gravity SUV. That model is set to debut this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and Auto123 will on hand to report on that.

But there's more to come, it seems. On an online forum devoted to Lucid Motors, someone posted a photo of a clay pickup truck parked next to what appears to be the Gravity SUV.

Is the company really preparing a pickup? Of course, it's impossible to know at this point; the company has declined to comment. What is certain is that Lucid Motors' finances are fragile, and that a pickup truck, the kind of model that's always popular in the U.S., could help in that regard.

And also consider that the Gravity SUV could fairly easily be modified to create a pickup truck. Doing so wouldn't entail the massive costs associated with developing a whole new model.

But since we're talking about a clay model, it could just as easily be a styling study.

One thing's for sure: Lucid Motors executives will be asked about this possibility at the Los Angeles Auto Show.