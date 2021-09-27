We know that Ram is working on an all-electric pickup in the 1500 Series, with 2024 the target to have it ready. The model will compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning expected this spring, as well as the Chevrolet Silverado EV, also in the works for 2024. You can throw in all the other electric pickup trucks that will likely launch between now and then.

So far, no name has been announced for Ram’s new model, but a recent application to reserve a name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office may have revealed what the electric 1500 will be called when it does show up at dealerships in a couple of years. The news is reported by the CarBuzz website (https://carbuzz.com/news/this-is-what-rams-electric-truck-will-be-called).

The name on the application, made officially on January 27, is Ram Revolution. The request specifies that the name is destined for use in the passenger truck segment, and there is no mention of an accessory or an event that the company might be looking to hold using this name. And that’s all it took for speculation to run rampant that the Revolution name is intended to be used to designate the all-electric variant of the 1500 truck.

You may recall that when the model was announced, Ram said it wanted to redefine the segment. In this perspective, the name Revolution makes sense. It even includes the consecutive letters EV, for Electric Vehicles.

We'll see if it all comes together, because it's important to remember that filing a name application doesn't always mean what you think it does. We’ll settle for calling this is a significant clue indicating where Ram is headed.

But all of it is still speculation.

Ram has not commented on its application and has not revealed what it plans to call its first all-electric pickup. We'll know more over the course of the year, surely.