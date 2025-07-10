A car produced by EV maker Lucid Motors has set a new world record for the longest journey completed by an electric vehicle on a single charge. The Lucid Air drove 1,205 km from Switzerland to Germany and straight into the Guinness World Records, which recognized the feat.

Lucid named Umit Sabanci, a London-based entrepreneur, as the driver behind the wheel of a Grand Touring version of the Air sedan.

The journey started in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and ended in Munich, Germany. The new record of 1,205 km easily surpassed the previous mark of 1,045 km. Lucid said the route included mountain roads, motorways and flatter secondary roads.

| Photo: Lucid

Cynics may wish to add a couple of asterisks to the record. The town of St. Moritz, located on the southern slopes of the Alps, is at an altitude of about 6,000 feet, while Munich is at around 1,700 feet. That’s a significant difference in elevation, meaning the car spent more time descending than it did climbing – perfect for boosting range thanks to regenerative braking and, well, gravity.

And Car and Driver pointed out, Lucid didn’t say anything about the average speed of the car on this road trip. And we know how much speed can affect range. We can assume that Sabanci took a very zen approach to his drive in order to maximize range.

Be that as it may, the distance covered on a single charge remains very impressive.