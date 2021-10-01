Earlier today, we reported on a new study that shows just how over-heated the used-car market is at present. Here’s another example of red-hot demand sending prices sky-high, this time for a new model. A very new model. In fact we’re referring to the new Air sedan just launched by Lucid Motors.

Carscoops is reporting that several “used” Lucid Airs are being offered online, including four currently listed on eBay.

Deliveries of the Lucid Air began at the beginning of last November. The initial copies going out to buyers have been the limited-production Lucid Air Dream Edition models. Dream Edition Performance. Through the company, the starting price of the model is $170,500 USD.

In Canada, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model sold for $229,000 – when it was available from Lucid Motors. The base price of the base-model Air, in comparison, is $105,000 CAD.

An online search by the folks at Carscoops found Dream Edition Performance models priced at over $200,000 USD. The most expensive of those, a white-finish version with only 27 km on the clock, is priced at $239,000. The owner posted it the day they took possession, obviously wanting to make a quick profit. The car is number 240 out of 520 that were produced.

We carried out a quick check while putting together this report and found the $229,000 model. We also found another one at $249,000. Sheer madness!

Another, identified as Number 34 out of 520, is being listed at $225,000. Two others are listed at $210,000 and $206,000, respectively, with 1,086 and 257 km on their odometers, respectively.

The sellers are obviously banking on the fact that the Dream Edition models have all sold and that it will not be possible to get more from the manufacturer. They're also taking advantage of the fact that this model is electric and brand-new.

Would you be willing to pay a price above MSRP for this or any other new model?

