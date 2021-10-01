Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lucid Airs Are Being Sold on eBay far above MSRP

Earlier today, we reported on a new study that shows just how over-heated the used-car market is at present. Here’s another example of red-hot demand sending prices sky-high, this time for a new model. A very new model. In fact we’re referring to the new Air sedan just launched by Lucid Motors.

Carscoops is reporting that several “used” Lucid Airs are being offered online, including four currently listed on eBay.

Deliveries of the Lucid Air began at the beginning of last November. The initial copies going out to buyers have been the limited-production Lucid Air Dream Edition models. Dream Edition Performance. Through the company, the starting price of the model is $170,500 USD.

In Canada, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model sold for $229,000 – when it was available from Lucid Motors. The base price of the base-model Air, in comparison, is $105,000 CAD.

Lucid Air Dream Edition, badging
Photo: eBay (t509905)
Lucid Air Dream Edition, badging

An online search by the folks at Carscoops found Dream Edition Performance models priced at over $200,000 USD. The most expensive of those, a white-finish version with only 27 km on the clock, is priced at $239,000. The owner posted it the day they took possession, obviously wanting to make a quick profit. The car is number 240 out of 520 that were produced.

We carried out a quick check while putting together this report and found the $229,000 model. We also found another one at $249,000. Sheer madness!

Another, identified as Number 34 out of 520, is being listed at $225,000. Two others are listed at $210,000 and $206,000, respectively, with 1,086 and 257 km on their odometers, respectively.

The sellers are obviously banking on the fact that the Dream Edition models have all sold and that it will not be possible to get more from the manufacturer. They're also taking advantage of the fact that this model is electric and brand-new.

Would you be willing to pay a price above MSRP for this or any other new model?

See also: Lucid Air Electric-Powered Sedan Finally Gets its Big Reveal

See also: A Maximum Range of 837 KM for the Lucid Air

See also: Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid Air Dream Edition, interior
Photo: eBay (t509905)
Lucid Air Dream Edition, interior
Lucid Air Dream Edition, three-quarters front
Photo: eBay (t509905)
Lucid Air Dream Edition, three-quarters front
Another Lucid Air Dream Edition, three-quarters rear
Photo: eBay (nps1103)
Another Lucid Air Dream Edition, three-quarters rear

Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid has provided pricing for the brand-new Air model for Canada, the first time it puts dollar figures on its electric sedan outside of the U.S. Simultaneo...

Lucid Motors Opens Vancouver Retail Space, its First in Canada

Lucid Motors Opens Vancouver Retail Space, its First in C...

Lucid Motors opened a retail space in Vancouver this Saturday. This is the upstart EV maker's first Lucid Studio in Canada, in fact its first anywhere outsid...

Production of the Lucid Air EV Is Underway

Production of the Lucid Air EV Is Underway

Lucid Motors launched production this week of its first all-electric model, the Air sedan. With a claimed range of 837 km, it promises to be a talking point.

