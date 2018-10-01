Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Story of a Man and his Camaro, Together Since 1969

David Debertin is not just a run-of-the-mill car lover. Love cars he certainly does, but more remarkably, he has traversed the last half-century with the same car for company: a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. Debertin recently used his Facebook platform to share a video that relates the 51 years that have passed since he purchased his Chevy.

This is the kind of tale it’s impossible not to feel touched by.

The video is a collection of images that shows, for starters, the car has it looked when it first left the dealership, back in February of 1969. Striking is the great simplicity of the car, as opposed to the ornate interiors you see on so many restored Camaros that have been personalized in the process.

From the images it’s also clear that Debertin used his car in wintertime; we can easily imagine the Camaro skidding out on slick roads and during snowstorms. Time had its inevitable effect on the car, of course, and at one point it was given a full restoration. In doing so, Debertin wanted to keep it in its original state, and so it is that in 2020 this Chevy is still as it was over 51 years ago.

Enjoy.

Dave Debertin and his restored 1969 Chevrolet Camaro
Photo: YouTube (DLDebertin)
