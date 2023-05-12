• This is the end of the V8 engine at Maserati; production stops at the end of 2023.

• By 2030, the Italian brand will offer only all-electric models.

• The next generations of the Quattroporte sedan and Levante SUV will be all-electric.

We knew this was coming, but what was predicted has now been confirmed by Maserati: the Italian maker of performance cars will stop producing vehicles with V8 engines at the end of this year.

The decision is part of the company's electrification plan, Dare Forward 2030. That year, Maserati's lineup will be entirely electric.

Currently, the Trofeo versions of the Levante SUV, as well as the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans are the only ones equipped with the V8. The company says that some V8-powered models will still be available in 2024. We're guessing these will be unsold vehicles still in stock.

Maserati Levante Trofeo Photo: Maserati

To celebrate and mark the swan song of its V8, Maserati will launch two special editions. The Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima will be unveiled in mid-July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. Those two models will join the other three that are still offered with a V8.

The company didn't mention anything about improvements to the V8, which means the models are getting the twin-turbocharged 3.8L block that offers 572 hp. From these special editions, we can expect singular colours and accents and a few other modifications. We’ll know more in July.

Even if the company hadn't announced its shift to electric, it would have been unclear how long the V8 might have survived; he brand's new go-to is a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 good for up to 620 hp with the MC20. The engine also serves the Grecale Trofeo SUV.

In the event, even that V6’s career is coming to an end, with electrification proceeding quickly at Maserati. Note that the electric versions will carry the name Folgore (lightning), whether it's the Grecale SUV or the GranTurismo or MC20 sports cars. The company has also already confirmed that the next generations of the Quattroporte and Levante models will be all-electric.