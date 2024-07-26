The next generation of the Porsche Cayenne will be all-electric, a fact already confirmed by the automaker. But the automaker now says the current-generation model will be offered until 2030, and probably beyond, alongside the all-electric variant which is scheduled for 2026, according to our sources.

The current Cayenne edition debuted for 2019. Porsche gave it a series of updates in 2024 to keep it up to date, and it says additional significant updates are planned for later this decade. Those include fine-tuning of the current powertrains, both gasoline-engine and plug-in hybrid.

Porsche says technical improvements will enable the twin-turbo V8 engine to meet future legislative standards beyond 2030.

This is important news, because while some are ready to buy an all-electric Cayenne, others want to be able to enjoy the current configuration for as long as possible.

In this respect Porsche’s strategy is different than it’s employing with the Macan. The electric Macan is about to hit the market, and the gasoline version is still set to be retires in 2026 at the latest. In Europe, bows out this year, as it simply no longer complies with pollutant emission standards.

If the gas-fed Cayenne is sold beyond 2030, and the electric version arrives in 2026, the two variants will be sold side by side for at least five years.

Heavily camouflaged prototypes of the electric Cayenne have been seen in testing. The styling is similar to that of the electric Macan, but without too many surprises. The model seems to benefit from shorter overhangs, particularly at the front, and will be based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, with an 800-volt architecture for faster recharging.