Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Mazda Celebrates 100 Years with Limited Editions

Mazda is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, it will launch retro-ish limited editions of its eight models on the Japanese market. Even better is that some of those may be made available in North America.

Fun fact: Initially Mazda didn't make cars. Its first model was the R360, unveiled in 1960 as a four-seat coupe, the tiny dimensions of which met the strict Japanese regulations of the time. The planned special editions are based on this humble first model.

Limited editions will be produced of the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, CX-9, Mazda2, Mazda3 and Mazda6, as well as the hardtop and softtop variants of the MX-5. All will feature a white exterior that's unique to the edition and a burgundy interior, though the MX-5 and CX-30 will also come with a red roof.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Mazda

The 100th Anniversary logo, which combines Mazda's current emblem with the company's emblem at its creation (Toyo Kogyo), appears on the wheels and front headrests, among other spots. The white-and-red combination was one of those available with the R360's high-end versions.

None of the commemorative-edition cars receive any mechanical modifications. Which is just as well, since to pay thorough tribute to the little R360, the MX-5's 181-hp, 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine would have had to be replaced by a 356-cc, air-cooled, 16-hp, V-twin engine. And it would also have to be mounted in the trunk.

Photo: Mazda

The complete 100th anniversary lineup is on sale in Japan and will be offered until March 2021. Mazda has announced its availability in other markets, such as England, but has not yet confirmed if it will offer its commemorative cars in North America due to the current "global crisis".

The UK will receive 100 copies of the Miata, CX-30 and Mazda3; the Mazda6 and CX-5 may join the list later. And in our market? If we had to hazard a prediction, we’d bet on the special edition of the MX-5.

Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Mazda Leads Pack for Fuel Economy for 5th Straight Year

Mazda Leads Pack for Fuel Economy for 5th Straight Year

According to a new report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States, Mazda is once again the industry leader for fuel economy in Nort...

Safest Vehicles on the Road: The IIHS Gives 23 Models Top Safety Pick+ Ratings for 2020

Safest Vehicles on the Road: The IIHS Gives 23 Models Top...

The IIHS has named its 2020 Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ award winners. Auto123 gives you the safest vehicles on the road.

Pricing for 2018 Mazda6 Announced; 50th Anniversary Editions Added

Pricing for 2018 Mazda6 Announced; 50th Anniversary Editi...

Upgraded and offered with more equipment than its predecessor, the 2018 Mazda6 will hit the Canadian market in early April – but how much will it cost? And j...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Fire near the Fort Lauderdale airport
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
Article
The 2018 Beijing Auto Show (Auto China)
Beijing’s Auto China Show Has Been Reschedule...
Article
Hyundai's temporary logo
Hyundai Shows New Logo for the Social Distanc...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Automobile Museums
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to ...
Video
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country: 10 Things Worth Knowing
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Count...
Video
Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promote Social Distancing Measures
Coronavirus: Automakers Modif...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 