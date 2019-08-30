Mazda is recalling more than 121,000 vehicles, including over 20,000 in Canada, over a fuel-pump problem. The issue affects 2018 Mazda3 and Mazda6 cars, 2018-2019 Mazda CX-5 and CX-9 SUVs and 2019 Mazda CX-3 and MX-5 models. Mazda points out that it believes only about 1 percent of the recalled vehicles actually suffer from the issue arising from a faulty fuel-pump component.

In those vehicles the impeller in the fuel pump could deform, potentially causing it to fail. According to the recall information on the Transport Canada website, the result could be failure to start the vehicle, or else it might start but run rough or idle. At low speeds, the vehicle’s engine may stall; worse, it could happen at very high speed as well. High external temperatures can be an aggravating factor in causing the problem.

Owners of affected Mazda vehicles will be contacted by the manufacturer by January 11, 2022, and advised to visit their dealership. The pump will be replaced with a new one made of better materials.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!