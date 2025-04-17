Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mazda Suspends Production of CX-50 SUVs Destined for Canada

The Mazda CX-50 | Photo: D.Boshouwers
 Mazda Canada has some stock of CX-50s, but quantities are limited.

U.S. auto tariffs continue to cause damage throughout the industry. One of the latest victims is the Mazda CX-50, one of the brand's most popular models in Canada.

Due to retaliatory counter-tariffs levied by Canada on U.S.-built vehicles being exported north of the 49th Parallel, built in the United States, Mazda is pausing production of CX-50s destined for the Canadian market.

Mazda Canada does still hold some inventory of the CX-50, but it is limited.

The SUV is assembled at Mazda's plant in Huntsville, Alabama. The automaker is temporarily halting production while it tries to gauge the longer-term impact of the U.S. tariffs and Canadian counter-tariffs.

One of the first Mazda CX-50s in production at the Mazda Toyota plant in Alabama, in 2022
One of the first Mazda CX-50s in production at the Mazda Toyota plant in Alabama, in 2022 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

For the moment, Mazda isn’t saying how long the pause will last. The company probably doesn't know itself, given the unpredictability of the American administration.

What is clear is that the longer the tariff situation lasts, the more Canadian new-vehicle sales will be affected. The entire Canadian automotive industry is on edge.

Mazda sold 10,759 CX-50 SUVs in Canada last year, all of them assembled in Alabama.

Obviously, the production pause will also impact Mazda's Alabama plant and its workers. Of the CX-50s built there in 2024, 12.2 percent were for the Canadian market.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

