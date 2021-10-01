Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Mazda Will Introduce its New CX-50 on November 15

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Mazda plans to introduce a bundle of new models over the next few years, and first among them is the CX-50 SUV that it will unveil on November 15. Cue a teaser to get us in the mood. The model, which will be positioned above the CX-5 in the lineup, can be briefly seen in a video released by the company, all in anticipation of its debut next week.

Before we go any further, we can't help but question the strategy regarding nomenclature. Why do things simply and straightforward when you can make it complicated, seems to be the plan. We have the CX-3, CX-30, MX-30, CX-5, and now the CX-50 now.

The future CX-50 will use the same platform as the current Mazda3 and the CX-30. We can guess that it will be a stretched version of the latter SUV, since it will be larger than the CX-5 (just like the CX-30 is more bigger than the CX-3).

In fact, Mazda refers to its new baby as a mid-size SUV. In a trend-conscious move, it’s also touting the CX-50 as a “lifestyle” vehicle with “enhanced capabilities to match the all-wheel drive”. We'll see how that translates in real-world driving.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Production of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 will begin in January 2022 at Mazda's new Alabama plant, a facility shared with Toyota. Incidentally, the new Toyota Corolla Cross will also be assembled there. Though to be clear, Mazda has its own platform and powertrains. Speaking of which, Mazda's new longitudinal platform and inline 6-cylinder engine that will fit into it is on the horizon, and there is talk of it debuting with the future CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs, both of which should be on sale by 2023.

Stay tuned for all the details on the CX-50 next week, on November 15.

You May Also Like

The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official Debut This Week

The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official Debut This Week

This week Volkswagen will present the ID.5 and its GTX performance variant to the world. The new EV is in essence a coupe-style variant of the ID.4 all-elect...

Mazda Announces a Handful of New SUVs Within Two Years

Mazda Announces a Handful of New SUVs Within Two Years

Mazda plans to supercharge its lineup in very short order, with no fewer than five new SUVs coming to some or all markets by 2023. Three of those will be com...

2022 Mazda MX-30 First Drive: Better Late Than Never - But Less is Not Better than More

2022 Mazda MX-30 First Drive: Better Late Than Never - Bu...

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 marks the Japanese manufacturer's tardy arrival in the all-electric universe. But instead of following late-guest tradition and giving a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Bronco Raptor
New Images of the Upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor...
Article
The Eluminator motor
Sold Out: Ford's Eluminator Electric Crate Mo...
Article
Pepsi Expects to Receive its First Tesla Semi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 