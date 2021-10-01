Mazda plans to introduce a bundle of new models over the next few years, and first among them is the CX-50 SUV that it will unveil on November 15. Cue a teaser to get us in the mood. The model, which will be positioned above the CX-5 in the lineup, can be briefly seen in a video released by the company, all in anticipation of its debut next week.

Before we go any further, we can't help but question the strategy regarding nomenclature. Why do things simply and straightforward when you can make it complicated, seems to be the plan. We have the CX-3, CX-30, MX-30, CX-5, and now the CX-50 now.

The future CX-50 will use the same platform as the current Mazda3 and the CX-30. We can guess that it will be a stretched version of the latter SUV, since it will be larger than the CX-5 (just like the CX-30 is more bigger than the CX-3).

In fact, Mazda refers to its new baby as a mid-size SUV. In a trend-conscious move, it’s also touting the CX-50 as a “lifestyle” vehicle with “enhanced capabilities to match the all-wheel drive”. We'll see how that translates in real-world driving.

Production of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 will begin in January 2022 at Mazda's new Alabama plant, a facility shared with Toyota. Incidentally, the new Toyota Corolla Cross will also be assembled there. Though to be clear, Mazda has its own platform and powertrains. Speaking of which, Mazda's new longitudinal platform and inline 6-cylinder engine that will fit into it is on the horizon, and there is talk of it debuting with the future CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs, both of which should be on sale by 2023.

Stay tuned for all the details on the CX-50 next week, on November 15.