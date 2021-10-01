Mazda plans to expand its global offering of SUV models, starting in 2022. This is not in the least a shocking announcement, of course, but the automaker went so far as to name names. And it will be a busy beaver, with five new models planned by 2023.

First, there will be a Mazda CX-50, to be produced at the company’s U.S. plant. It will be joined in short order by a CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90. That makes for five new models to be produced for various global markets (including three for North America), all in the space of two years: all of these models, Mazda says, will hit the market somewhere or everywhere in 2022 or 2023.

The CX-50 is first up to bat, with an unveiling planned for November – presumably that means a presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show. This one is coming to North America, and it will feature enhanced AWD and be built on the same platform as the new CX-30 and the latest-generation Mazda3. Assembly of the model gets underway next January at Mazda’s plant in Alabama.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

PHEVs

After that, North American consumers will be presented with the CX-90, followed by the CX-70. Both of these are mid-sized SUV models built on the company’s new large-vehicle platform, which will be equipped with a new straight-6 turbo engine, as well as come in plug-in hybrid variants. The CX-90 will include three rows of seats, while the CX-70 makes do with two. Says Mazda, “the proportions of both vehicles will be optimized for Canadian consumers with expanded interior cabin and cargo spaces.”

The CX-90 will replace the current-generation CX-9 as Mazda’s only three-row SUV in our market.

Mazda promises further details and pricing for each of the three new models as their launch dates approach.

As for the models not coming to our shores, there will be a CX-60 and a three-row CX-80 coming to other markets. These will be conceived for places “with narrower roads and smaller parking lots”, according to Mazda.

Lastly, Mazda also used the occasion to officially mark the introduction of the PHEV version of the MX-30 hybrid model just launching here now. As well, there’s a promise to keep the still-popular CX-5 in the lineup and keep updating and enhancing the model to keep it fresh.