Mazda Tops All Others for IIHS Safety Picks

• Mazda received the most Top Safety ratings from the IIHS for 2025 models tested to date.

When it comes to automotive safety and crash tests, the benchmark remains the American IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), which conducts batteries of detailed tests. Its standards are strict, which forces manufacturers to constantly improve elements of their vehicles in terms of safety.

The organization awards prizes based on the scores received in the various crash tests it performs. When a model does very well everywhere, it receives the highest distinction, Top Safety Pick+. If it does very well everywhere, but shows a small weakness in only one of the criteria, it earns the Top Safety Pick rating.

This year, Mazda stands out with the highest number of top distinctions. And it's all the more notable for 2025 because the requirements have been strengthened, which makes it more difficult for a model to earn the best ratings. So much so that the list of vehicles having received the two highest distinctions has 48 names, compared to 71 last year.

IIHS President David Harkey stated that the group is “challenging automakers to make their new models even safer than those they were building a year ago. Every vehicle that earns a 2025 award offers a high level of safety in both the front seat and the second row.”

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 | Photo: Mazda

In all, eight Mazda models received the Top Safety Pick+ award, including the CX-30, CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90 SUVs. The Mazda 3 received the highest mention as well.

Mazda’s eight picks do include the two versions of the Mazda 3 (sedan and hatchback), as well as the two types of engines of the CX-70 and CX-90. Yes, those are the same models, but given the different configurations, they could react differently to crash tests, which is why the IIHS classifies them separately.

Hyundai and Honda, as well as their luxury divisions Genesis and Acura, also did well with several awards in both categories. Kia, Toyota and Subaru were also rewarded.

This is all good news for Mazda, because safety is perennially a top priority for vehicle shippers.