The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has posted its official list of safety award winners for 2022, handing out 65 of the best-possible Top Safety Pick+ award. Another 36 vehicles earned the next best thing, the Top Safety Pick award.

That means that for 2022, there were precisely 101 models recognized this time around, which is up from the 90 that were rewarded in 2021.

The happiest folks with the announcement of the 2022 safety choices will certainly be those in the employ of the Hyundai Group. Across its three major brands, the South Korean auto giant saw 21 models get recognition for offering their users a safe environment, including 11 that took home the highest Pick+ title. Of those 11 models, four carry the Hyundai badge, two the Kia logo, and five models produced by luxury brand Genesis. That’s every single model that company produces, by the way.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Volvo also performed particularly well, with 10 of its models earning the best possible Top Safety Pick+ designation. Take note that that total includes both regular and all-electric Recharge variants of several models. Not to be outdone, Mazda saw five of the models on its roster given the Top Safety Pick+ title, Congratulations, Mazda 3 sedan, Mazda 3 hatchback, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9. In the U.S., that accounts for the whole Mazda lineup, since the wee CX-3 is no longer available in that market.

For 2022, the IIHS handed out the Top Safety Pick designation to vehicles that managed to earn to earn a Good rating in all six of the agency’s crashworthiness tests. Models also had to feature an available front crash prevention system good enough to give them an Advanced or Superior rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests, as well as an available headlight option that scored either Good or Acceptable.

Only those that did all that, plus feature Good or Acceptable standard headlights earned the Top Safety Pick+ title.

Here is the full list of Top Safety Pick+ award winners for 2022:

Small cars

2022 Honda Civic (hatchback and sedan) - our review

2022 Honda Insight

2022 Mazda 3 (hatchback and sedan)

2022 Subaru Crosstrek - our review

Midsize cars

2022 Honda Accord - our review

2022 Kia K5 - our review

2022 Nissan Altima

2022 Nissan Maxima

2022 Subaru Legacy (sedan and wagon)

2022 Toyota Camry

Midsize luxury cars

2022 Acura TLX - our review

2022 Lexus ES 350 - our review

2022 Lexus IS - our review

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Volvo S60 (regular and Recharge) - our review

2022 Volvo V60 CC

Large cars

2022 Audi A6 (sedan and Allroad wagon)

2022 Audi A7

2022 Genesis G70 (built after June 2021) - our review

2022 Genesis G80 - our review

2022 Genesis G90

2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Small SUVs

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer - our review

2022 Ford Bronco Sport - our review

2022 Hyundai Tucson - our review

2022 Mazda CX-30 - our review

2022 Mazda CX-5 - our review

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander - our review

2022 Nissan Rogue - our review

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

2022 Volvo XC40 (regular and Recharge) - our review

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Midsize SUVs

2022 Ford Explorer - our review

2022 Hyundai Palisade - our review

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe - our review

2022 Mazda CX-9 - our review

2022 Nissan Murano

2022 Subaru Ascent - our review

2022 Toyota Highlander - our review

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 - our review

Midsize luxury SUVs

2022 Acura MDX - our review

2022 Acura RDX - our review

2022 Audi Q5 (regular and Sportback)

2022 Cadillac XT6 - our review

2022 Genesis GV70 - our review

2022 Genesis GV80 - our review

2022 Hyundai Nexo

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class - our review

2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Volvo XC60 (regular and Recharge)

2022 Volvo XC90 (regular and Recharge) - our review

Large SUVs

2022 Audi e-tron (regular and Sportback)

Minivan

2022 Chrysler Pacifica - our review

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Toyota Sienna - our review