• Mazda is recalling some 12,000 2024-2025 MX-5s due to a problem with the stability control system.

The Mazda MX-5 is one of the most enjoyable cars to drive on the market. Those who love sporty driving can even take advantage of its incredible balance to make its rear end dance in corners, a pleasure that quickly becomes addictive.

Today’s vehicles come, of course, with traction and stability control systems that, in the event of an overly intense skid, intervene to keep the vehicle on track, typically by applying the brakes to a specific wheel to correct the model's position.

The problem

In the 2024-2025 MX-5s being recalled, a problem has been identified with the stability control system, the warning light of which might not illuminate in the event of a skid. And because the software managing the system is malfunctioning, the systems might not intervene to prevent an overly aggressive driver from losing control.

In total, around 12,000 2025-2025 MX-5 cars are being recalled.

Mazda MX-5 2024 | Photo: Mazda

According to documents submitted by Mazda to the U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, the problem is attributed to a programming error in the diagnostic software for the stability control system.

The solution

To fix the issue, Mazda will ask owners to bring their vehicles to a dealership, where the defective part will be replaced with updated software.

There's a hitch, however. Mazda explains that this could take some time, as the necessary components to perform the work will not all be readily available. As a result, the repair might only be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

Owners will be informed about the availability or unavailability of parts for their MX-5 before July 21, 2025.

We're not talking about a serious problem, but those who like to push their MX-5 should be aware that their car might not act as expected in the event of an overly significant skid.

We have contacted Mazda Canada to find out how many units are affected in Canada.