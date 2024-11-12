Mazda is conducting several recalls for its CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs due to potential software problems. On October 31, Mazda notified the US NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, that a series of recalls regarding electrical problems with the dashboard were going to be carried out. Some faulty software could even lead to a loss of power.

Each of the recalls affects thousands of units of the 2024 and 2025 CX-90 and CX-70. In Canada, it’s estimated that around 10,000 vehicles will be recalled.

Mazda CX-90 2024 | Photo: D.Rufiange

The most widespread problem, implicating 80,915 vehicle, has to do with the dashboard's electrical supply unit. Mazda says that when the vehicles are started, the defroster, seat belt alarm, 360-degree camera system and high-voltage battery cooling system may not function.

For the fix, owners will be asked to bring their vehicle to a Mazda dealer for a technician to reprogram the dashboard's ESU software.

The other two recalls affect fewer vehicles, but they are more serious because the faulty software can lead to a loss of power. One of the recalls concerns 30,488 vehicles and the problem there is that the powertrain control module, as well as the engine control module, are both susceptible to malfunctioning and must be reprogrammed at a dealership. This operation will be covered by the warranty, and Honda says owners will be informed before December 30th.

The other recall concerns 14,902 vehicles, and this time the problem affects inverter software. This can lead to a malfunction of the warning lights that appear on the instrument cluster, but also a loss of power in all-electric driving mode. Again, owners must make an appointment at a dealership to reprogram the inverter software.