H1: Mazda MX-5: The Car Least Driven by Its Owners

The Mazda MX-5 no longer needs an introduction. Since it arrived on the scene in 1989 as a 1990 model, it has marked the automotive scene and become the best-selling roadster in history, a success worth highlighting.

The car is fun to drive and ultra-reliable and it retains excellent resale value.

But it is little driven by its owners. It's easy to understand why, because those who use this car every day are few and far between. It’s reserved for weekend rides, outings for short trips, or when you feel like getting away to have fun on a winding road.

And consider also that wherever winter is harsher, MX-5s often sit tucked away often under a tarp in a warm place, awaiting the return of good weather.

So yes, the MX-5 is the car least driven annually by its owners. This was the findings of a study by iSeeCars, which looked at the driving history of one million recent vehicles, that is, from the last three years.



Mazda MX-5 2024 - 3/4 front view | Photo: Mazda Canada

The Mazda MX-5 was driven an average of 8,164 km per year.

In second place is the GMC Hummer EV, with an average of 8,377 km. It’s followed by the RF version of the Mazda MX-5, at 8,650 km. Not that surprising that it would be driven a little more than the regular version, because its hardtop allows its owners to extend the summer season.

Fourth and fifth positions are occupied respectively by the Mini Cooper SE (10,824 km) and the Mazda MX-30 (10,871 km), two electric models with more limited range.

In sixth place is the Mini Cooper convertible, again without too much surprise, with an annual average of 11,151 km.

The last four places are held, in order, by the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (11,328 km), a surprise, the Ford Mustang (11,494 km), the Mini Cooper hardtop (12,522 km), as well as the Ford F-150 Lightning (12,677 km).