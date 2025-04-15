News About the Next-Generation Mazda MX-5

We are slowly moving towards the renewal of the Mazda MX-5. The current generation, the fourth, was presented for the 2016 model-year. The current product is still relevant, but an upgrade will be necessary before long.

The question of electrification has already surfaced, but as always with a lightweight model like this, the increased weight that comes with any type of electrified powertrain is an obstacle.

There is reason to believe that Mazda will keep its MX-5 essentially the same with the next version. Mazda executives told Road & Track a number of things about the little roadster, namely that:

- The next model year is in the plans and engineers will take into account the safety and emissions standards that are constantly evolving.

- The model must continue to be very lightweight. That’s a key requirement, said technical director Ryuichi Umeshita, who oversaw the design of the fourth, current generation. The goal is for the next one to weigh less than one ton and to be less than four metres long.

This means a car under 2200 lb, less than the current MX-5, which weighs 2330 lb. Mazda executives maintain that when it comes time to choose a part for the model, firs consideration is always to go for the lightest, cheapest, and smallest one, provided that it meets expectations, of course.

La Mazda MX-5 actuelle | Photo: Mazda

Continuing to maintain the vehicle’s weight means that mechanically, the next MX-5 won’t need a more powerful engine. Mazda’s designers are also satisfied with the current power-to-weight ratio. The new Skyactiv-Z engine will meet anti-pollution standards, but this will lead to a decrease in power. Ryuichi Umeshita said that to compensate, the company is opting for a 2.5L displacement (rather than 2.0L).

Mazda will always offer a manual transmission, considered essential for the car's mission.

An electric version? Maybe

An electric MX-5 is being studied, if only because it’s quite probable that eventually, combustion engines will start being banned in certain markets. But any electric variant will be heavier than its ICE equivalent, at least given current technologies, of course.

Mazda hasn’t provided any timeline on when a new MX-5 might be ready. Still, what we’re hearing counts as good news. The many fans of the model will be glad to hear a fifth generation will fully respect the spirit of the previous four.