Mazda Teases Remodeled 2026 CX-5 Ahead of July 10 Reveal

Mazda will unveil on July 10th the next generation of its most popular model. Ahead of the official reveal of the next CX-5 SUV, the automaker has dutifully shared three images to whet appetites and get people like us talking.

Design of the 2026 Mazda CX-5

As you can see, there are no revolutionary design changes, not surprising given that Mazda always opts for evolution over revolution.

The front grille appears much the same as before, with a few new touches, especially regarding the headlight signature. The same goes for the rear, where the treatment of the lights and the overall styling have been revised.

| Photo: Mazda

In any case, we have an idea what’s coming based on what Mazda did with its latest iterations of the CX-90 and CX-70. The lines, signature, and personality of the next CX-5 are likely to follow the same patterns as those bigger SUVs in the range.

Inside

Mazda promises a more spacious and functional interior, which is welcome given that the tight-ish cabin and limited cargo space have always been the CX-5’s Achilles' heel.

The company also promises "human-centred technology" and a "leading approach to safety."

| Photo: Mazda

Powertrains of the 2026 Mazda CX-5

Mechanically, we can expect to find the same basic powertrain, a 2.5L 4-cylinder, as well as the 250 HP turbo version. But we also know a hybrid option will be available, just like with the CX-50. It’s worth nothing however that the CX-5's hybrid variant will b different from the CX-50’s; instead of using Toyota's system, Mazda plans to use an in-house developed design.

We will have tons more details regarding the 2026 CX-5 on July 10, the day of the big reveal.