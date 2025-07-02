Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mazda Teases Remodeled 2026 CX-5 Ahead of July 10 Reveal

Mazda CX-5 2026 | Photo: Mazda
Daniel Rufiange
 The revised SUV will be officially unveiled next week, on July 10.

Mazda will unveil on July 10th the next generation of its most popular model. Ahead of the official reveal of the next CX-5 SUV, the automaker has dutifully shared three images to whet appetites and get people like us talking.

Design of the 2026 Mazda CX-5

As you can see, there are no revolutionary design changes, not surprising given that Mazda always opts for evolution over revolution.

The front grille appears much the same as before, with a few new touches, especially regarding the headlight signature. The same goes for the rear, where the treatment of the lights and the overall styling have been revised.

| Photo: Mazda

In any case, we have an idea what’s coming based on what Mazda did with its latest iterations of the CX-90 and CX-70. The lines, signature, and personality of the next CX-5 are likely to follow the same patterns as those bigger SUVs in the range.

Inside
Mazda promises a more spacious and functional interior, which is welcome given that the tight-ish cabin and limited cargo space have always been the CX-5’s Achilles' heel.

The company also promises "human-centred technology" and a "leading approach to safety."

| Photo: Mazda

Powertrains of the 2026 Mazda CX-5

Mechanically, we can expect to find the same basic powertrain, a 2.5L 4-cylinder, as well as the 250 HP turbo version. But we also know a hybrid option will be available, just like with the CX-50. It’s worth nothing however that the CX-5's hybrid variant will b different from the CX-50’s; instead of using Toyota's system, Mazda plans to use an in-house developed design.

We will have tons more details regarding the 2026 CX-5 on July 10, the day of the big reveal.

