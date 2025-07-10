Mazda today unveiled the new generation of its most popular model in Canada. The CX-5 compact SUV has been completely redesigned and will be available to the public in spring 2026.

Design of the 2026 Mazda CX-5

Predictably, the styling of the new CX-5 brings it into closer line with other SUVs updated or launched in the past couple of years – namely, the CX-70 and CX-90. (Those two models share the same format, with the first offering two rows, the second three rows. They also share the same two powertrain choices: a naturally aspirated inline 6-cylinder engine and a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine within a plug-in hybrid configuration.)

| Photo: Mazda

| Photo: Mazda

The CX-5 arrives with a more assertive, rugged and imposing look. The SUV also gains in volume – it’s 4.5 inches longer and its wheelbase spans three more inches. The model is also slightly wider (by half an inch).

Up front, the daytime running lights are composed of two streamlined lines arranged in an appealing cascade form.

At the rear, the lights are thinner and extend further towards the centre of the tailgate. We also note MAZDA lettering on the vehicle, a change from the brand's logo.

| Photo: Mazda

| Photo: Mazda

The interior: Emphasis on tranquility

The CX-5's interior has been redesigned to offer more space and practicality; especially, rear passengers will enjoy more legroom and headroom. The doors now open at a very wide angle, for easier entry and exit.

Cargo space volume was an area that needed improving - the outgoing CX-5’s trunk pretty much brought up the rear in the segment. Now, the cargo area is longer and taller and features a lowered sill for easier of load heavy and bulky items. The feeling of space will be further aided by including the optional panoramic roof.

| Photo: Mazda

Mazda promises a high-quality cabin with well-crafted materials and refined accents, further enhanced by ambient lighting offering the choice of seven colours for those who like to personalize their interior environment.

Technology in the 2026 Mazda CX-5

The 2026 Mazda CX-5 welcomes a 15.6-inch touchscreen, the largest ever in a Mazda vehicle. It integrates Google's built-in technologies, Google Assistant, Google Maps and access to the Google Play Store.

| Photo: Mazda

Powertrain of the 2026 Mazda CX-5

Under the hood, the 2026 CX-5 will once again be powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine offering 187 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque with the aid of a six-speed auto transmission. Mazda says it recalibrated the powertrain to offer more smoothness and responsiveness depending on driving conditions.

The company also announced the arrival of a hybrid version. The SkyActiv-Z variant is set to debut in 2027, with a new electrified system aimed at increasing fuel efficiency without compromising driving dynamics. We can also anticipate the return of the Turbo version and its 250 hp.

With the temporary withdrawal of the CX-50 from the CX-5 market due to countervailing tariffs imposed by Canada, in response to those imposed by the US administration, the CX-5 is likely to see its popularity climb once again.