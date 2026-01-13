Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mazda CX-5 Base Price Jumps by $3,750 in Canada for 2026

Mazda CX-5 2026 | Photo: Mazda
  • EPA Category: Compact SUV
    Germain Goyer
     The Canadian lineup of the 2026 Mazda CX-5 includes six trims.

    As the new 2026 CX-5 prepares for its market launch, Mazda Canada has unveiled pricing for the compact SUV — and we find a notable price bump compared to the outgoing model.

    Last July, Mazda revealed the redesigned CX-5, featuring several key upgrades. Not surprisingly, those upgrades come at a cost. Where in 2025, the CX-5 started at an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of $32,550 for the base trim, Canadian consumers will have to pay a minimum of $36,300 to get behind the wheel of a base 2026 CX-5 GX. It’s an increase of $3,750.

    2026 Mazda CX-5 – Canadian versions

    The 2026 Mazda CX-5 catalog includes no fewer than six trim levels. Compared to the previous generation, only the 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine remains; in other words, the turbocharged engine is no longer offered. A hybrid powertrain is expected at a later date.

    Standard equipment on the Mazda CX-5 GX includes:

    • •    A 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
    • •    Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
    • •    Google Built-in technology featuring navigation functionality
    • •    Voice assistant
    • •    USB-C power ports
    • •    Two 12V power outlets for device charging
    • •    Standard dual-zone automatic climate control
    • •    Heated front seats
    • •    Keyless entry system
    • •    Digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch LCD display
    At the top of the lineup is the GT trim with the Premium Package. It features a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, driver monitoring system and a hands-free power tailgate with programmable height.

    That high-end version also integrates traffic jam assist technology, smart brake support with front cross-traffic alert and rear cross-traffic braking.

    2026 Mazda CX-5 – Canadian Pricing (MSRP)

    • •    2026 CX-5 GX: $36,300
    • •    2026 CX-5 GS: $39,200
    • •    2026 CX-5 GT: $42,200
    • •    2026 CX-5 GT (Moonroof Package): $44,200
    • •    2026 CX-5 GT (Premium Package): $46,700

    First drive impressions coming soon
    Note that Auto123 will be heading to California in February to get away from winter, but also for a first test drive of the 2026 Mazda CX-5. Our first impressions will follow soon after. The model is set to arrive at Canadian dealerships this spring.

