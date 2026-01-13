As the new 2026 CX-5 prepares for its market launch, Mazda Canada has unveiled pricing for the compact SUV — and we find a notable price bump compared to the outgoing model.

Last July, Mazda revealed the redesigned CX-5, featuring several key upgrades. Not surprisingly, those upgrades come at a cost. Where in 2025, the CX-5 started at an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of $32,550 for the base trim, Canadian consumers will have to pay a minimum of $36,300 to get behind the wheel of a base 2026 CX-5 GX. It’s an increase of $3,750.

2026 Mazda CX-5 – Canadian versions

The 2026 Mazda CX-5 catalog includes no fewer than six trim levels. Compared to the previous generation, only the 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine remains; in other words, the turbocharged engine is no longer offered. A hybrid powertrain is expected at a later date.

Standard equipment on the Mazda CX-5 GX includes:

• A 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

• Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

• Google Built-in technology featuring navigation functionality

• Voice assistant

• USB-C power ports

• Two 12V power outlets for device charging

• Standard dual-zone automatic climate control

• Heated front seats

• Keyless entry system

• Digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch LCD display

| Photo: Mazda

| Photo: Mazda

At the top of the lineup is the GT trim with the Premium Package. It features a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, driver monitoring system and a hands-free power tailgate with programmable height.

That high-end version also integrates traffic jam assist technology, smart brake support with front cross-traffic alert and rear cross-traffic braking.

2026 Mazda CX-5 – Canadian Pricing (MSRP)

• 2026 CX-5 GX: $36,300

• 2026 CX-5 GS: $39,200

• 2026 CX-5 GT: $42,200

• 2026 CX-5 GT (Moonroof Package): $44,200

• 2026 CX-5 GT (Premium Package): $46,700

First drive impressions coming soon

Note that Auto123 will be heading to California in February to get away from winter, but also for a first test drive of the 2026 Mazda CX-5. Our first impressions will follow soon after. The model is set to arrive at Canadian dealerships this spring.