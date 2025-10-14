Mazda North America is highlighting the 10th anniversary of its Retail Evolution program, a key initiative launched in 2014 to enhance the brand's image, strengthen dealership profitability and attract a new generation of loyal customers.

Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of omotenashi — the art of anticipating customer needs — this approach has allowed Mazda to transition from a value-focused brand to a near-premium player.

Fewer dealerships, but more sales

Since 2014, Mazda has deliberately reduced its U.S. network from 635 to 545 dealerships to improve profitability and brand consistency. Of these, 350 facilities have already been upgraded to the Retail Evolution program's standards, while about 40 others are under construction or awaiting permits.

The overhaul, representing a combined investment of $2.5 billion USD, has transformed Mazda showrooms into bright, open and welcoming spaces designed to promote comfort and transparency.

Mazda CX-50 Hybrid, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Despite a smaller network, Mazda's U.S. sales have jumped by nearly 40 percent since 2014, reaching a record 424,382 vehicles in 2024. Of that number, 90 percent were sold by dealerships compliant with the new Retail Evolution image. The manufacturer's market share increased from 1.9 to 2.6 percent during the same period.

500,000 annual sales by 2030

Despite a challenging context in 2025, marked by new tariffs on imported vehicles, Mazda expects to close the year with U.S. sales between 410,000 and 415,000 units. The company is aiming for 450,000 units in the coming years and plans to reach 500,000 annual sales by the end of the decade.

Brand loyalty has also improved: the repeat customer rate has risen from 40 to nearly 50 percent in 10 years. Mazda aims to surpass the 50-percent mark in the coming years, despite having a more limited lineup than many of its competitors.

Hybrid logo on the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Hybrids at the heart of the electrification strategy

Mazda's recent success is built on a lineup dominated by crossovers. While the automaker once relied primarily on the Mazda3 and CX-5, it now leans on the CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90, which together account for nearly 20 percent of sales. Mazda plans to launch its next electric vehicle in 2027, but market conditions — particularly the end of the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit — are expected to boost demand for hybrid powertrains.

The CX-50 is currently Mazda's only hybrid model, using technology co-developed with Toyota, while the CX-70 and CX-90 offer plug-in hybrid versions. In 2026, a new-generation CX-5 will debut Mazda's first in-house developed hybrid powertrain.