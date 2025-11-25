There are constants in life: hockey in the winter, traffic jams in major cities (thank you Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver), and men who drive too fast. A recent British study by insurance firm OOONO revealed that male drivers pay significantly more in fines than women in the UK: an average of £ 804, compared to £324. And before you blame male Brits for their recklessness, know that data confirms it’s the same story pretty much everywhere. Including in Canada.

In Quebec, for one, the SAAQ (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec) figures are clear: 67.4 percent of drivers convicted of speeding are men, even though they make up only 52.7 percent of licensed drivers. The disproportion speaks volumes. You don’t need to know the average fines paid by men and by women to know how that plays out.

Admissions of guilt

A Finder Canada survey shows that 38 percent of men admit to having broken a speed limit in the last year, compared to 29 percent of women. Risky behaviours are simply more frequent among men.

This is something Canadian insurers are acutely aware of. Their bottom lines depend on their awareness of it. According to LowestRates.ca, men systematically pay more to insure their car, across all age groups. Why? Because statistics show a higher risk of collisions, infractions and reckless behavior. There’s no escaping the numbers.

In some provinces, the law also gets involved. Ontario, for example, has tightened the screws with its much-discussed Bill 203, which targets extreme driving like stunts, excessive speeding and aggressive take-offs. Like the law or not, but the fact is the province has recorded a marked decrease in serious injuries among young men aged 16 to 24.

That said, there is also another side to the story: women are generally less comfortable in certain difficult conditions (night driving, heavy rain, or snow), and place a greater emphasis on road safety and their vehicle's safety equipment, according to various studies. Be that as it may, they remain less inclined to adopt those aforementioned impulsive behaviours.

Ultimately, whether you’re in London, Montreal or Saskatoon, the reality out on the road is the same: men drive faster, take more risks … and pay more, in fines and in insurance.