Mercedes-AMG Could Bring Back V8 Engine

• Mercedes-Benz is considering bringing back a V8 engine for certain AMG models.

Rumours of the V8 engine returning to certain AMG vehicles are gathering pace. Speculation has been active for a few days now; the latest serious claim comes from Car and Driver.

The outlet cites two sources who claim that the AMG performance division could once again use the V8 engine to power some of the models bearing its logo, namely the AMG C 63 and AMG E 63. This could happen by 2026.

Recall that the V8 engine was dropped from the C 63 sedan offering during the model’s last redesign. In its place is a 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid (delivering an additional 168 hp and 236 more lb-ft of torque). Power isn't a problem at 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque, but it hasn’t been a big hit with core AMG fans. An AMG model is expected to deliver not just pure performance, but certain sensations. Namely, those come from the sound of a V8 engine.

The next E 63 could also switch to a 6-cylinder engine within a plug-in hybrid configuration.

In mulling over bringing back a V8, Mercedes is likely thinking of the future BMW M5, which should benefit from an 8-cylinder block and a plug-in hybrid system for some 640 hp.

According to reports, Mercedes engineers are working to make the 4.0L twin-turbo V8 compliant with Euro 7 emissions standards. The automaker has said it believes very few body modifications will be needed to put a V8 back in front.

This could, if it happens, represent a kind of last lap for the V8 engine, unless an agreement is reached on the use of synthetic fuel for certain models on the European side.

