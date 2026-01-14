Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging has announced the launch of its charging network in Canada with the opening this week of its first three sites in the Metro Vancouver area.

For the automaker, these openings mark the beginning of a rollout of eight high-power charging hubs scheduled to enter service "over the coming months" across Metro Vancouver and Southern British Columbia, with a nationwide rollout coming afterwards.

The first three operational BC sites are located in Abbotsford, Pitt Meadows and Tsawwassen. The five other locations planned to complete this initial phase are in Coquitlam (Sunwood Square), Nanaimo (Woodgrove Shopping Centre), Penticton (Penticton Lakeside Resort), Squamish (Squamish Station) and Surrey (Panorama Village), in addition to Tsawwassen Mills and the Abbotsford Power Centre.

Up to 400 kW and dual connector standards per station

The automaker is focusing on performance with Alpitronic HYC 400 chargers capable of delivering up to 400 kW. Mercedes-Benz claims that a compatible vehicle can recover up to 303 km of range in "as little as 10 minutes" under certain conditions. The company also cites an example of up to 325 km in 10 minutes for another electric model.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

CCS-1 and NACS

Each charging station features a four-cable system including both CCS-1 and NACS connectors. This configuration aims to eliminate compatibility headaches regardless of the vehicle's brand. The company asserts that the network is designed to serve "any vehicle," independent of the manufacturer.

"Plug and Charge" for compatible vehicles

Mercedes-Benz also indicates that the "Plug and Charge" feature will be available for supported models. This allows charging and billing to start automatically upon plugging in the vehicle, without the need for a card or additional steps.

The company highlights that its American network already includes more than 650 charging locations and that its arrival in British Columbia marks the expansion of this offering into the Canadian market.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz