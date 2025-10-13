Mercedes-Benz Launches ELF, Designed to Improve EV Charging

Mercedes-Benz is launching ELF. What is ELF? It’s an experimental charging vehicle but it’s more than that – it is essentially a mobile laboratory that will endeavour to explore and develop the charging technologies of the future.

The project highlights the brand's vision for faster, smarter and more environmentally friendly electric mobility, going beyond just emission-free driving.

So no, the name has nothing to do with Santa's helper. ELF stands for Experimental-Lade-Fahrzeug. That German expression can be translated as Experimental Charging Vehicle.

The ELF vehicle itself is based on a Mercedes-Benz eVito, the electric version of the Vito van, which is not distributed in North America.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Five charging options on board the Mercedes-Benz ELF

The Mercedes-Benz ELF is intended to be an all-in-one solution. In other words, it features no fewer than five charging options: ultra-fast, bidirectional, solar, inductive and conductive. All of this is supported by the MB.CHARGE Public service, which is currently available in Canada.

In parallel, the Mercedes-Benz ELF offers two distinct charging systems: The MCS (Megawatt Charging System) is designed for heavy-duty vehicles, allowing for power outputs in the megawatt range. The CCS (Combined Charging System) is primarily used for everyday vehicles. It reaches up to 900 kW of power, making it possible to charge a 100-kWh battery in as little as 10 minutes.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Bidirectional charging for the home, the grid and electrical devices

Following initiatives from other automakers, the Mercedes-Benz ELF showcases bidirectional charging for powering a home (V2H), feeding electricity back into the grid (V2G) and powering electrical devices (V2L).

Mercedes-Benz intends to offer this bidirectional charging service in Canada in the coming years.

Finally, it's worth noting that earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG GT XX concept. That futuristic-looking prototype incorporates some of the innovations that are coming out of the ELF project.