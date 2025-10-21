Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle owners can now use the Tesla charging network in Canada and, very soon, in the U.S. Current owners will need to avail themselves of an NACS-to-CCS1 adapter to do that, while Mercedes plans to integrate the NACS charging port on upcoming vehicles.

The Tesla Supercharger network includes no less than 25,000 stations across North America.

Via the MB.CHARGE Public app

From now on, Tesla Superchargers will be listed in the MB.CHARGE Public app for Mercedes-Benz EV owners. If you are a Mercedes-Benz EV owner and have not yet downloaded that app, we recommend doing so. The app notably consolidates stations from ChargePoint, FLO, BC Hydro and Hydro-Québec's Electric Circuit.

“By extending access to Tesla Superchargers for all our BEV customers in North America, we underline our commitment to providing as many charging options as possible. The fast-growing MB.CHARGE Public network now offers our Canadian customers access to nearly 200,000 public charging points across the United States and Canada.” • Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG)

Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

NACS integration to come

Starting at the end of 2025, Mercedes-Benz will integrate the NACS charging port into its electric vehicles coming out of the factory to facilitate charging on the Tesla Supercharger network, just as other manufacturers have done in recent months.

For current owners of a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle, the manufacturer offers a NACS-to-CCS1 adapter, available at dealerships across Canada for $219.95.

By the end of this year, the German brand further intends to open its first Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging station on Canadian soil, to be located in British Columbia. The network is planned to expand starting next year.