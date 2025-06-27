Mercedes-AMG Presents 1,341-hp Electric Concept

Mercedes-AMG unveils the GT XX Concept, a 4-door electric sedan designed to usher in the German manufacturer's next era of zero-emission performance.

Based on the new AMG.EA platform, the GT XX develops 1,341 hp and can reach 359 km/h. It also integrates a host of technical innovations, including active aero wheels, a directly cooled NCMA battery and even exterior speakers integrated into the headlights.

Not one, not two, but 3 motors

That’s right, the GT XX is not just a design study. It's powered by three ultra-compact electric motors, two of which are rear-mounted, allowing for incredibly precise and aggressive torque vectoring. Mercedes mentions dynamically controlled power between the axles, with dedicated cooling for each motor module.

A supercharged battery

To power the trio of motors, AMG designed an NCMA (nickel/cobalt/manganese/aluminium) chemistry battery composed of 3,000 cells. It promises not only high energy density and extended lifespan but, crucially, 850-kW fast charging, capable of adding 400 km of range in 5 minutes (according to the WLTP protocol, and provided it’s on a charger that can keep up).

Moving wings and intelligent wheels

The bodywork and wheels also play an active role. The integrated fins on the rims adjust in real-time according to the driving mode: closed for efficiency, open for cooling the brakes. The micro-motors that actuate them are powered by small generators internal to the wheels – a brand-new innovation, not seen elsewhere.

| Photo: Mercedes-AMG

| Photo: Mercedes-AMG

Yes, it makes noise!

Mercedes also confirms the GT XX will make its voice heard, despite its electric heart. Speakers integrated into the headlights will simulate driving sounds and also serve for providing pedestrian alerts. Absent a gnarly exhaust at the back, the front of the car will growl.

Eco-friendly materials, advanced tech

The interior is designed to be sustainable, so we find synthetic leather made from recycled rubber, plant proteins and biopolymers; the so-called "silk" thread is produced by genetically modified bacteria. Mercedes claims everything is 100-percent biodegradable.

No data has yet been announced regarding the real-world range or 0-100 km/h acceleration, but with 1,341 hp at its disposal, it's hard to imagine this car lagging behind a Model S Plaid.

When will it be available?

The GT XX is the first of two AMG electric-based models, the next being an SUV rival to the BMW XM, expected within a year.

| Photo: Mercedes-AMG

| Photo: Mercedes-AMG

| Photo: Mercedes-AMG

| Photo: Mercedes-AMG

| Photo: Mercedes-AMG