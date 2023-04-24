• Mercedes-Benz is marking a special milestone as it has just produced the 500,000th unit of its famous G-Class SUV.

• This model has become an icon over the years, so much so that its style is now frozen in time.

• Mercedes-Benz first introduced the “G-Wagon” for the 1979 model-year.

One of the icons of the automotive industry has just reached a major milestone in its career. Mercedes-Benz has just produced its 500,000th unit of the famed G-Class, an SUV informally known simply as the “G-Wagon”.

The 500,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class at the factory Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The special edition recently left the factory where the model has been manufactured for 44 years. Unique in its kind, the G-Class offers extraordinary off-road capabilities, a unique and somewhat rustic driving experience, as well as a new level of luxury singular for this type of model.

The 500,000th G-Class received a special styling and aesthetic adjustments that give it the look of a 1986 model. Achieving this was not a monumental task given that the SUV has changed little over the decades.

Mercedes says the design of this unique G-Class was inspired by a 280 GE model. To achieve the desired result, the model was painted with one of the original colours, agave green, with black for the grille, bumpers, fenders and door handles. The headlights are protected by stone guards and small silver painted rims.

The vehicle also gets large tires, with an old-style vinyl cover hiding the spare tire at the back. One detail Mercedes is particularly proud of is the front turn signals. The company had to use a different glossy amber plastic to mimic the vintage units.

On board, there are a number of references to the past, Mercedes says, though no images were shared. The seats are covered in a tiled fabric, similar to the 1986 model. On the grab handle, an inscription indicates that this is the 500,000th model.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class - Rear Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The G-Class was introduced to the market for the 1979 model-year, with remarkably few styling changes made to it since. The current generation was introduced in 2018.

There’s no reason think this model is nearing the end either. Although, the millionth model, if it is ever built, may well be electric. The company has confirmed that a battery-powered variant will be released next year. The version will feature a four-motor configuration, one for each wheel. We can expect off-road capabilities to be as impressive as ever.