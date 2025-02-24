Mercedes-Benz Confirms Smaller G-Class SUV

It's been rumoured for some time, but now it's official: Mercedes-Benz will produce a smaller version of its legendary G-Class SUV. The company shared the news during a presentation to investors.

Mercedes-Benz didn’t provide any details on what the model will look like or what will power it. There has been speculation for some time that the next generation of the G-Class will be all-electric, which if true would probably mean the same for a new smaller brother.

On the other hand, considering that sales of electric models at Mercedes-Benz haven’t lived up to expectations, the company might prefer to diversify its strategies with different types of mechanical offerings.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz had other things to divulge during that presentation, notably concerning the styling of its electric models. Currently, the automaker offers electric vehicles that are fundamentally different in terms of styling than its gas-only and hybrid ones, and this strategy doesn't seem to be paying off. So the company is adjusting, and will now be offering models that are aesthetically very similar no matter what kind of powertrain they use.

The forthcoming CLA class will be the first model to adopt that new design philosophy. It remains to be seen how similar or different the smaller and larger G-Class models will be, because with that model, everything is unique.