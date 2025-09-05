Mercedes-Benz has shared an image that should make fans of the G-Class pretty happy. The German automaker will launch a convertible of the SUV, a first since 2018.

That last year wasn’t a high-volume affair for the G-Class Cabriolet, of which only 99 were produced. This time, we don’t know what Mercedes plans in terms of production, but the company has indicated that the model will be offered in almost all markets worldwide. We can imagine a lot more than 99 will hit the market.

The darkened teaser image shared by Mercedes-Benz reveals little other than the general profile, and that it will feature a Landaulet-style roof.

No specific timeline has been provided for the release of the new variant, but considering the G-Class SUV’s bodywork was updated for 2025, we could well see a convertible version added quickly, perhaps next year.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class launched in 1979. The utility vehicle came in a convertible format most prominently in the early 1990s. Different versions, including some convertible types, have also been built to serve as official vehicles, particularly for military use.

Without a doubt, a new convertible version will add something special and, in the process, reinforce the mythical status of the G-Class.