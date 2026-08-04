Mercedes-Benz, New Partner of the National Bank Open

As the 2026 National Bank Open swings into gear, Mercedes-Benz is launching its new global partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in Canada. The German automaker thus becomes the official automotive partner of the tournament held from August 1 to 13 in Toronto.

True to the competition's usual format, the women's tournament is taking place in Toronto this year, while the players on the men's circuit (the ATP) compete in Montreal. Next year, it’s vice versa with the WTA coming to Montreal, the ATP to Toronto.

This Canadian association is part of a long-term global agreement under which Mercedes-Benz now acts as the principal partner of the WTA, and its exclusive automotive partner. The automaker aims to leverage this visibility to connect with women's tennis and its fans, and to highlight some of its latest electrified vehicles.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

SUVs to transport athletes

Throughout the tournament, Mercedes-Benz is providing athletes and select guests with a fleet of vehicles comprising the GLC, GLE and GLS. These SUVs will primarily be used for transfers between hotels, practice courts and National Bank Open facilities.

Mercedes-Benz describes the service as a way to offer players a quiet, comfortable environment between their various commitments. The initiative also allows the brand to showcase its models to athletes, tournament partners and spectators.

“The National Bank Open provides us with the ideal setting to introduce our global WTA partnership to Canadian fans,” said Alex Matthews, Vice President of Digital, Public Relations and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Canada.

Three electrified models on display

Mercedes-Benz is also displaying several vehicles across the tournament grounds. The new all-electric CLA is among the key highlights on show, alongside the electric Mercedes-Benz G 580 and the plug-in hybrid GLE.

Coco Gauff, with the new electric CLA | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The electric CLA also plays a central role in one of the activities offered to visitors. From August 1 to 9, fans can participate in the “Impossible Shot Challenge,” an event allowing them to test their tennis skills.

A finalist will then be invited to perform on Centre Court during Mercedes-Benz Evening. By successfully completing the final challenge, that person could win an electric CLA.

The automaker has also planned hospitality spaces for its guests as well as various interactive activities across both sites. Notably, Mercedes-Benz will be present during the semi-finals.

With this sponsorship, the brand continues its strategy of linking its vehicles to the worlds of sports, fashion and entertainment. It already leverages this theme at its Mercedes-Benz Studio in Toronto, where a tennis-inspired installation is currently on display.